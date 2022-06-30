ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

BP Reynoso names Pratt Institute prof. Juan Camilo Osorio to Planning Comm.

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso on Thursday announced the appointment of planner and Pratt Institute professor Juan Camilo Osorio as the Brooklyn representative to the City Planning Commission. In this appointment, Osorio will support the equitable development of the city – with an emphasis on the borough of Brooklyn....

brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

July 2: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1901, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The hottest July 2 ever recorded before in New York was in 1872 and in 1876, when a temperature of 94 degrees was registered. This record was smashed at 10 o’clock this morning, at which hour the official thermometer registered 95. By 11 o’clock another degree had been clipped off, and at this time street thermometers showed even much higher temperatures. The average temperature in New York on July 2 for the last thirty years is 72 degrees. The lowest yesterday was 80. The hot spell has caused a general desire on the part of the people to get out of the city and the exodus to the country resorts is great. Crowds flocked to the parks and piers this morning in a mad desire to get a breath of fresh air and early in the day the movement toward Coney Island and Manhattan [Beach] and the Jersey beach cities began … Insanity that is sudden and violent is one of the features of the present heated term. There have been thirteen persons taken to the Kings County Hospital since Saturday last.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

North Brooklyn residents enjoy new cafe at McCarren Park

North Brooklyn residents are now enjoying a new cafe at McCarren Park, courtesy of the city Parks Department, which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The historic building in which the cafe is housed also serves as a new hub for the Parks Department’s North Brooklyn Maintenance and Operations, and Parks Enforcement Patrol staff. It was originally built in 1911 by the firm of McKim, Mead & White as a comfort station with locker rooms.
BROOKLYN, NY

