With Friday being the first Friday of July, the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their First Friday gathering in Downtown Wapak. On Friday from 5 PM to 9 PM, there was live music performed by the Blue Collar Band, extended business hours for shops and restaurants, art exhibits, food trucks, and activities for kids. A myriad of organizations host First Fridays including Wapakoneta shops, the Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership, and the Riverside Art Center. With First Fridays hosted in the Wapakoneta Commercial Historic District, local businesses have an opportunity to show what Wapakoneta has to offer to the community.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO