There’s been a fatal accident this morning in Johnson County, Tennessee according to Sheriff Eddie Tester. The accident occurred sometime Thursday morning near Grover Reece Road on Highway 421 South and has snarled traffic in both directions, according to our TDOT Smartway map. No word yet on the fatality or number involved in the crash or the exact time of the crash. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional information and are awaiting a response. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather new information.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO