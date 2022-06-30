ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Office ‘undermining immigration watchdog’s legitimacy’ by failing to implement recommendations

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Home Office risks undermining the immigration watchdog’s legitimacy by failing to implement its recommendations, an official has said.

The independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI), David Neal, told a press conference that Priti Patel had also failed to publish a report on small boat crossings within the required eight weeks.

Mr Neal, a former British Army officer and Royal Military Police chief, said he had not yet met the home secretary, despite being in post for 15 months, and has had several meetings cancelled.

“I still haven't met the home secretary, it’s really disappointing,” Mr Neal told a press conference on Thursday.

“I’ve regularly met ministers Tom Pursglove and Kevin Foster and my relationships with both ministers are strong, but I haven’t met the home secretary and that’s hugely important.

“I’ve got 26 years of military experience - I think it would be valuable for the home secretary to seek my views of what’s occurring with what I report on.”

Mr Neal said that the Home Office had accepted some of his recommendations but then not implemented them, risking undermining the inspectorate’s legitimacy.

“There’s clearly a risk to the legitimacy of inspection activity if I can’t get recommendations implemented,” he added. “If recommendations are accepted but they’re not being delivered, that becomes a problem.”

Mr Neal said that in a report on asylum casework submitted to the home secretary last July, he called for the Home Office to publish a service standard - to govern the speed and decision of asylum decisions - “as a matter of urgency”.

In November, an official government response accepted the recommendation and said it was already “working to reintroduce a service standard”, but one has not been created and the number of outstanding cases has continued to rocket.

By the end of March, over 89,000 asylum cases relating to almost 110,000 people were awaiting an initial decision - more than double the figure two years before - and a record number are taking more than six months.

Mr Neal said the Home Office has not yet implemented a recommendation it accepted in a report on contingency asylum accommodation, which he sent in February.

The watchdog said the government must “develop effective consultation mechanisms with local authorities and their associated wraparound services (health, education, etc) to enable constructive engagement prior to the establishment of contingency asylum accommodation”.

But Mr Neal said the uproar around plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at a former RAF base in the village of Linton-on-Ouse showed that consultation “has not been done”.

He also called for the Home Office to create a template for setting up asylum accommodation that incorporates the lessons learned from Napier Barracks.

The High Court ruled that the government unlawfully detained asylum seekers there during the Covid pandemic in unsuitable conditions.

“Considering the numbers of people involved and the amount of money being spent, there should be a playbook that captures lessons learned and best practice, the tactical experience on the ground and recommendations made to improve the service,” Mr Neal said.

“The lack of Home Office engagement with the local community prior to the establishment of accommodation at Linton-on-Ouse suggests there is still some way to go.”

A survey of ICIBI stakeholders published in November found that 70 per cent felt the Home Office’s responses to its recommendations “were not adequate”, voicing frustration about delays to the publication of reports and a lack of updates on implementation.

Mr Neal said he submitted a report on the processing of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats on 24 February, which should have been published within eight weeks.

But the report has still not been laid before parliament and the watchdog has been given no reason for the delay.

Mr Neal previously raised concerns over the delay to publishing reports, his lack of meetings with the home secretary and the implementation of recommendations at a Home Affairs Committee evidence session.

In a letter to the committee, published on Thursday, Ms Patel said she had not been able to meet the watchdog because her role “requires regular adjustments to my diary, often at short notice”, and that she was updated by other ministers.

The home secretary admitted that an update on the implementation of ICIBI recommendations was “overdue” and would be carried out as soon as possible.

“ I am hopeful that Mr Neal will be assured that satisfactory progress has been made on closing recommendations,” she added.

“It was disappointing to hear Mr Neal’s comments and we will work to restore his confidence … I do not agree the ICIBI’s statutory role is undermined but my senior officials can invite Mr Neal to raise any issues at their next meetings to allay concerns.”

Ms Patel said she would lay his report on small boat migrants in parliament “as soon as possible” but did not give a date.

The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needed a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between the UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings of the English Channel. A substantial amount of...
The Independent

New UK ‘bill of rights’ exempts government from free speech protections

Boris Johnson‘s new “bill of rights” exempts the government itself from having to comply with its new free speech protections, legal experts have warned.Justice secretary Dominic Raab said last week that the new charter would stop free speech from being “whittled away” by “wokery and political correctness”.But clauses included in the bill specifically exempt laws created by ministers from its new free speech test – meaning it will not protect people from the “various threats to free speech posed by the government”.Campaigners said the bill of rights would “end up hampering efforts to hold the government to account”.One senior law...
The Independent

No intention to create specific anti-spiking strategy, government says

The government has “no intention” of putting forward a specific national strategy to tackle spiking, it has revealed. Ministers have turned down the recommendation by MPs who carried out an inquiry into the crime. The Home Affairs parliamentary committee had urged the government to look at the efficacy of different anti-spiking initiatives and come up with a national strategy that “promotes best practice”. The government rejected the idea as it published its response into the inquiry on Monday. It said a report on spiking, including reviews into anti-spiking initiatives and case studies of best practice, is due next spring and...
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
Priti Patel
David Neal
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
The Independent

Arizona Senate president who ordered partisan audit of 2020 election cooperating with FBI January 6 probe

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has recieved a subpoena from a Washington DC grand jury as part of the FBI investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.According to CBS 5 in Phoenix, officials have confirmed that Ms Fann is cooperating with the probe and has turned over emails and text messages to FBI agents.The Arizona state senator was a driving force behind the partisan audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, after Mr Biden became the first Democrat to carry the Grand Canyon state in November 2020. The FBI investigation has also reached Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, both of whom have recieved grand jury subpoenas as well. Read More Arizona Republican election audit contractor Cyber Ninjas spent $8.8m, documents showIn election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'Trump just slammed a wrecking ball into Arizona’s Senate raceThey wanted to overturn 2020 election results. Now these candidates want to run the next elections
The Independent

Ukraine shares video of Russians allegedly dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukrainian officials have shared footage of the moment they say the Russian military dropped phosphorus bombs on Snake Island.This video, posted on Facebook on Friday (1 July) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is black and white footage showing bombs dropping on an island.The claims come just one day after Russia said that it withdrew its troops from the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the bombs were flown over the island from Crimea.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
The Independent

Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

Two Russian airplanes were set to depart Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said.Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's capital Sofia he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week and ordered to leave the country before Monday.Bulgaria's expulsion decision was announced by acting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took a strong stance against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Petkov, who...
The Independent

Supreme Court’s marshal asks governors to disperse protests outside homes of justices

The growing outrage directed at conservative justices on the US Supreme Court in the wake of its landmark decision overturning Roe v Wade has begun to concern the marshal of the court, Gail Curley.Ms Curley wrote to the governors of Maryland and Virginia, as well as to county officials overseeing areas where some justices live, and demanded that they enforce laws banning protests outside of the private residences of individual justices, citing local anti-picketing laws unique to each state.“This is exactly the kind of conduct that Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit,” wrote Ms Curley in the letter to...
The Independent

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.Writing in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday, the ministers say Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn't engaged in with “good faith.”The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol within the deal maintains an open border with EU member Ireland and free of customs posts.British Prime Minister Boris...
The Independent

Rights group: Palestinians torture detainees with impunity

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip systematically torture critics in detention, a practice that could amount to crimes against humanity, an international rights group said Friday.Human Rights Watch called in its report for donor countries to cut off funding to Palestinian security forces that commit such crimes and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate.The report alleged that Palestinian security forces “use solitary confinement and beatings, including whipping their feet, and force detainees into painful stress positions for prolonged periods, including hoisting their arms behind their backs with cables or rope, to punish and intimidate...
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer vows no freedom of movement under plan to ‘make Brexit work’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.He will use a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.Instead the opposition leader will pledge to make the existing “poor deal” work by first fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the Prime Minister is threatening to override.In a behind-closed-doors speech for the Centre for European Reform...
The Independent

Ukrainian army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

The Ukrainian military has confirmed it has withdrawn from Lysychansk, the last major city the country’s forces held in the key eastern province of Luhansk.Earlier on Sunday, Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu had told president Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been “liberated” – a claim Ukrainian defence officials initially denied.But in a statement posted Sunday evening to an official Facebook page, Ukraine’s office of the general staff said after “heavy fighting” they had pulled back to protect their troops. “We continue the fight. Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success – material and technical resources are needed,” the statement read. “In...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv’s army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

Ukraine’s military has confirmed its withdrawal from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control, after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.Following reports that Russian forces had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control, Ukraine’s office of the general staff announced that after “heavy fighting” they pulled back to protect their troops.An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia – but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying...
The Independent

Barristers to continue strike action with gatherings at courts

Barristers are to continue their strike into a second week, with gatherings of lawyers expected at courts around the country.Action began across England and Wales last week in a dispute over pay and conditions, and a three-day walkout of criminal defence barristers from all courts will go ahead on Monday.They will also gather at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Liverpool Crown Court, Nottingham Crown Court and Birmingham Crown Court on Monday morning to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work.The CBA said the action is aimed at redressing...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

