ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas sheriff vows not to ‘persecute’ people who seek abortions after state ban

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rN3dD_0gRGX5fB00

A Texas sheriff has vowed not to “persecute” women seeking an abortion while blasting Supreme Court justices for trying to impose their “supposed morals” on the country.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote in a Facebook post that as a father of two “beautiful and intelligent young women”, he would defend their ability to do “what they feel is right with their own bodies and to love whomever they choose”.

“As their Dad, I have no control over their adult bodies. As their Sheriff, it is absolutely none of my business,” he said in a post after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade that has since gone viral.

“I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights.  Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.

“They will not use my badge or the colour of my office to do so. My job is chasing predators, rapists, and human traffickers, not someone exercising a right,” he continued.

After the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade last week, Texas attorney-general Kan Paxton said the state’s 2021 trigger ban for abortions in nearly all cases would go into effect in 30 days.

Mr Paxton has said he would prosecute corporations that pay for employees to travel interstate to access abortion care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4GIX_0gRGX5fB00

Sheriff Salazar added that the same leaders who were enacting laws based on their religious beliefs had failed to protect school children from shootings.

“If it’s religion those career politicians would like to enforce, then they should remember that there are many other commandments in scripture that they themselves have very publicly chosen to ignore.

“If it’s truly about protecting children, how about starting with the ones in our schools?” he added in a pointed reference to the recent school massacre at Uvalde.

Bexar County in south Texas has a population of two million, and includes the city of San Antonio.

Comments / 31

Centexan
3d ago

If he actually meant prosecute, sheriff's don't prosecute anybody. They arrest who they are told to arrest. If you're telling us you won't do your duty, resign. Now.

Reply(3)
14
Edward Watts
3d ago

if he breaks state law, he should be held accountable. Remember, it's the law of the land.

Reply
8
You Miss Me Now!
3d ago

Time to go democrat!!!!!! Vote all these anti Christ's out!!!! Red wave! 🇺🇲

Reply(8)
8
Related
KXAN

Prosecutors won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
KHOU

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Texas politics

TEXAS, USA — Just over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ+ Texans were introduced in the 2021 legislative session, according to Equality Texas, which tracks anti-LGBTQ+ bills. But despite legislative defeats, the Republican-controlled legislature could be back and be successful in going after the pride community. “This legislation is not coming...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#South Texas#Abortions#Bexar County Sheriff#The Supreme Court
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
CBS News

Texas education officials proposed changing "slavery" to "involuntary relocation" when teaching second graders

Texas education officials are considering a change in the way slavery is taught to second graders – replacing the word "slavery" with "involuntary relocation" in state standards. The Texas Education Agency, which is responsible for setting curriculums and state-wide student assessment testing, has multiple "work groups" that draft curriculums...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott reacts to West Virginia vs. EPA ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:. “I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, the end of Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 hearings

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For this week’s episode, Patrick speaks with Lomi about the investigation into the deaths of 53 migrants in connection with an abandoned truck in San Antonio. Eleanor Klibanoff talks about the continued fallout in Texas from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Abby discusses the latest Texas connections to the Jan. 6 insurrection that have come to light in congressional hearings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

State education board members push back on proposal to use “involuntary relocation” to describe slavery

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as “involuntary relocation” during second grade social studies instruction, but board members have asked them to reconsider the phrasing, according to the state board’s chair.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy