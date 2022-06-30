ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rafael Nadal overcomes errors and Ricardas Berankis to reach Wimbledon third round

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlqzJ_0gRGWYOc00

In the end both results counted the same, but while Novak Djokovic produced a near faultless display to advance on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal was more selective when finding his top form to defeat Ricardas Berankis on Centre Court and advance to the third round of Wimbledon .

As the contenders from Nadal’s half of the draw fall, the comparison to Djokovic and the level that will almost certainly be required to capture the third leg of the calendar grand slam has been made clear. But, for a player whose year has been defined by rediscovering the peak of his powers, this was a far from vintage performance from the two-time Wimbledon champion.

A 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 slog against the world No 109 Berankis was for the most part defined by erratic hitting and unforced errors from the Spaniard. A two-set lead was established despite Nadal being far from his best, with the 36-year-old preventing what could have developed into an awkward evening by waking up for the big moments and the saving grace of Berankis initially struggling with the occasion.

The Lithuanian, who has now failed to go further than the second round at Wimbledon in nine attempts, settled with a well-deserved third set, but his insurgence on Centre Court did not last long. Nadal broke Berankis in the opening game of the fourth and, although the inevitable was delayed by what turned out to be a lengthy 50-minute rain delay while the roof closed, it was quickly wrapped up in just over three hours.

A place in the third round and a match against Lorenzo Sonego is safe refuge after the hesitancy of the opening exchanges. By early in the second set, Nadal’s unforced errors were outnumbering his winners by 21 to seven. The top-spin forehand was struggling to find its arc and there were a few murmurs around Centre Court as groundstrokes were shanked wildly out of play.

Berankis had opportunities but he wilted on the big points. When the 32-year-old came out to serve at 4-5 there was a sense of inevitability about Nadal breaking for the opening set after Berankis threw a costly double fault into the mix at 15-30. It was a set that Nadal was a little fortunate to win and Berankis had more chances in the second as he took the early break. The door was opened for Berankis as the errors from Nadal mounted, but he was unable to step through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFki3_0gRGWYOc00

Eventually, Nadal stemmed the dripping of errors and he discovered the angled winners to break again in the 12th game. The grunts from Nadal told you that he was beginning to hit cleaner balls on the backhand side and it provoked an improvement from Berankis, as is often the case when an unheralded player adjusts to the stage and realises they have nothing to lose.

Berankis, beginning to take on Nadal shot for shot, broke in the opening game of the third and a miracle volley at the net, followed by two winners, secured an important hold at 5-3. He served it out impressively to deny the Spaniard, as Nadal lurked and clawed at the door.

For a moment, despite Nadal having already addressed the balance between winners and errors, it looked as if he had arrived at the challenge that had been threatened since his sloppy start to the match. But with two winners cracked on either side from Nadal,  the task became a lot more straightforward. A surging, newly cool Berankis became tight and weary, and he responded with a backhand shovelled long of the baseline for the break of serve.

A match that began in the warm early evening sun finished under the roof, a process that was inexplicably drawn out. Berankis continued to pose a late threat, summoning a final exertion from Nadal to match his newfound aggressive hitting from the baseline. Under the roof the ball was whacked with greater purpose by both. Berankis flashed a warning with a clean winner, but Nadal closed it out with three aces.

It was met with relief and a thankful wave to the crowd. Overall, the level will need to be higher than this. Nadal will know that, but he will continue to choose the moments to do so, too.

Broady battles on but Draper edged in late-night thriller

Earlier, Britain’s Liam Broady staged a brilliant comeback to defeat 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in an epic five-set win and join Cameron Norrie in the third round. Broady, who was beaten by  Schwartzman in the first round last year, showed grit after losing the third set without taking a game on his way to a dramatic 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 6-1 victory on Court No 3.

Jack Draper was unable to match him later in the evening, despite a valiant effort against Alex De Minaur in an absorbing contest under the lights on Court No 1. Draper took the opening set and was a break up in the second but lost momentum after the 19th seed De Minaur ran away with the resulting tiebreak. The experience will be valuable for the 20-year-old Draper, while the impressive De Minaur will face Broady next and could be a dark horse in an open section of the draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pz33G_0gRGWYOc00

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios produced a faultless three sets of tennis to destroy Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1. Kyrgios hit 50 winners across the match and did not lose a point on his serve until the second set as he raced to a sensational victory in just 85 minutes. Furthermore, there was no repeat of the antics from Kyrgios that marred his eventful five-set epic against Britain’s Paul Jubb in the opening round.

“I was in the zone today,” Krygios said. “It’s good to remind everyone that I’m pretty good.” He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas next in a blockbuster third-round clash, after the No 4 seed defeated Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-3 7-5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of fiery Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a “bully” following the “circus” of their fiery third-round clash at Wimbledon.Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net. Tsitsipas also vented his frustration by hitting balls at Kyrgios during points. Kyrgios, who called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis#First Match#Sports#Centre Court#Spaniard#Lithuanian
The Independent

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.Kyrgios, who was himself fined another...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tennis fans curious to know more about ‘mysterious’ British number one Norrie

Wimbledon spectators have said they are curious to know more about “mysterious” Cameron Norrie after he became the only British singles player to make it through to the fifth round.The 26-year-old home favourite is emerging from relative obscurity as team GB’s best hope for the championships after defeating America’s Tommy Paul.Courtside spectators said they were keen to see more of the South African-born player who has, since the age of 16, lived much of his life in the UK, and has a Welsh mother and Scottish father.Speaking after her defeat on Sunday, fellow British star, Heather Watson, said Norrie is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

Cameron Norrie is proud of the way he has handled home expectations after surging through to a first grand slam quarter-final at Wimbledon.Heather Watson’s defeat on Centre Court earlier on Sunday had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing and looking to break new ground having made it past the third round for the first time.He did so with aplomb, producing his best performance of the fortnight so far to defeat American 30th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4 and set up another very winnable match against David Goffin.“Obviously a great day,” said Norrie,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year. Read More Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crash out in second-roundCentre Court gives Roger Federer standing ovation during centenary celebrationIn pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals

The magical run of Tim van Rijthoven is over but it required the full powers of Novak Djokovic’s steely edge to break the spell.After taking the second set to level the match under the lights, the 25-year-old wildcard threatened what would have been one of the biggest shocks in Centre Court’s 100-year history. Van Rijthoven had no impact on the sport to speak of until four weeks ago, when he won his first match on the professional tour and followed it up by beating all before him on grass. For a moment it looked as if the six-time Wimbledon champion...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic relieved to win before 11pm curfew after late start at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic first stepped on to Centre Court at 1.45pm and did not finish his fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11 o’clock at night after what must go down as a Wimbledon scheduling miscalculation.The top seed and six-time winner joined a parade of former Wimbledon champions alongside the likes of Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, Andy Murray and Roger Federer to celebrate Centre Court’s centenary before play commenced.However, the decision to begin the ceremony at 1.30pm in the afternoon meant Heather Watson’s match against Jule Niemeier did not start until 2.24pm.By the time Jannik Sinner...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up.Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David, and attending university in the US.Though from South Africa, he is currently Britain’s number one tennis player and the last singles team GB star left in the championships.Norrie stormed through to the quarter finals after beating America’s Tommy Paul, who he revealed was one of his “best friends on the tour”.He was...
The Independent

Wimbledon player ‘so proud to be a mum’ after making quarter-finals

A 34-year-old tennis star has said she is “so proud to be a mum” while managing to storm through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.Germany’s Tatjana Maria told cheering spectators that being a mother to two children is “the best feeling in the world” after she won Sunday’s game against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.Court One spectators initially cheered Ostapenko but the crowd began to boo when she kicked a chair aside in frustration.Maria, from Bad Saulgau in southern Germany, used her post-match interview on the court to express her pride in her family life.She told the crowd: “It makes me so proud...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic battles past wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven after Cameron Norrie advances

Novak Djokovic continued his march towards the Wimbledon final but was given an unlikely scare by the wildcard Tim van Rijthoven under the lights on Centre Court. Djokovic had to summon his best level to see off the Cinderella run of Van Rijthoven, with the six-time champion winning 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 in an entertaining late-night battle. Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals after the 20-year-old Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four brilliant sets on Centre Court. Sinner required five match points to see of the 19-year-old Spaniard, who stayed alive by taking the third set...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day seven: Cameron Norrie moves on and a late night for Novak Djokovic

British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the quarter-finals for the first time at Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic joined him after a late finish on Centre Court.Djokovic did not see off Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11pm, by which time world number 12 Norrie had his feet up after an impressive straight-sets win over Tommy Paul on Court One.Heather Watson could not make it a perfect day for Britain as she was beaten by Jule Niemeier, who joins Tatjana Maria and Marie Bouzkova as unfamiliar names in a grand-slam quarter-final line-up.Here, the PA news agency...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon week two: Britain’s hopes ride on Cameron ‘Nozza’ Norrie

Britain’s hopes for week two of Wimbledon ride on Cameron Norrie as the only team GB singles player left in the tournament.Fans were buoyed by the 26-year-old’s exhilarating win on Sunday against his best friend on the tour, American Tommy Paul, after a week of gradual knockouts for British stars including Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray.The new home favourite, who revealed his nickname is “Nozza”, will next appear on the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday against Belgium’s number one, David Goffin.Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett, who has opened up to the PA news agency about how her periods affect her...
The Independent

Heather Watson denied Wimbledon quarter-final by Jule Niemeier after Centre Court celebration

Heather Watson was unable to continue the party on Centre Court after her unexpected Wimbledon run was stopped short of the quarter-finals by Germany’s Jule Niemeier. There would be no heartbreaking ending on this occasion and although Watson will regret the missed opportunity of an open tournament draw, the 22-year-old Niemeier proved to be on a different level and is more than deserving of her place in the last eight.Watson overcame the trauma of a string of previous Wimbledon defeats by reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in 43 attempts, but Niemeier had no...
The Independent

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series.Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.It extended their losing run to four matches and concluded Jones’ eight-Test winning sequence against the Wallabies, yet Itoje insists the challenge facing England is about to get harder."It's painful, but we're committed to win the series 2-1"Eddie Jones spoke to the media after England's loss to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place

Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

England’s Beth Mead: Missing out on Olympics has made me a better player

Beth Mead admits she might not be the player she is now had it not been for the disappointment she suffered last summer when she missed out on the Olympics.The England winger is heading into the home Euros – getting under way on Wednesday – in superb form, with a brace in the recent warm-up win over the Netherlands taking her to 14 Lionesses goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.Her fine form across the campaign, also featuring 11 goals and eight assists in the Women’s Super League for Arsenal, came after she failed to make the cut for...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy