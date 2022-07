(Donnelly MN-) A young Herman man is dead after a one-vehicle rollover in Stevens County Sunday afternoon. The state patrol says the 18-year-old was driving his car northbound on Highway 9 at 130th Street, about a mile northwest of Donnelly, when he left the road and rolled. The crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday and the victim's name has not been released. The state patrol says he was not wearing his seatbelt.

STEVENS COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO