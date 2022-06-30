ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on.

Is Kevin Durant next?

Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.

Jalen Ramsey responded to the Rams’ tweet and recruited Durant to the team, because what’s one more star in Los Angeles? The Rams might have a first-round pick to offer the Nets in 2029.

A lot of folks on Twitter cracked the same joke about Durant getting traded to the Rams. That’s the reputation the Rams have earned.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

