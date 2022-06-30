Bike Night 2022 Week 5 - Medora Bound For Mother & Daughter

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burke; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Burke County in northwestern North Dakota Northeastern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Eastern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Battleview to 5 miles east of Epping to near Williston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Powers Lake and Battleview around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lostwood, Stanley and Palermo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

