Music

Listen To 'Coop's Rockin’ Country Saturday Night' on Audacy

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

We're inviting you to party with Coop each and every Saturday night from 7PM to Midnight on Audacy!

Coop rocks every weekend with the most fun allowed by law! Country stars, listener check-ins, hot phones, fun social media... it’s all part of Coop’s Rockin’ Saturday Night!

The beers are cold and the Country is loud this weekend when Dylan Scott joins the party to talk about his smash hit "New Truck" and plays a round of "Beer or Not".

The biggest party in Country music kicks off Saturday night starting at 7PM with an hour of non-stop Country and your fav tunes! #RockinSatNight on socials to get your on-demand request on the show. Don’t miss it, this and every Saturday night on your favorite Audacy Country station .

