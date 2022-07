Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, during a bloody holiday weekend in Chicago. A 24-year-old woman was killed on Friday night during a shootout between two men in the city’s Chinatown area, with one of the gunman and two others being wounded during the incident, according to reporting from ABC 7. The woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital but died of her injuries, police say.

