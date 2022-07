Bitcoin went on a rollercoaster in the past 24 hours, jumping to just under $21,000. However, it still finished Q2 well in the red. Despite spiking to a multi-day high at almost $21,000, bitcoin dumped just as quickly and finished the violent Q2 below $20,000. The altcoins experienced similar volatility, but some are well in the green now, including BNB, MATIC, and The Sandbox.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO