Hundreds of residents relocate from high-rise condos after water main break, power outage

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Hundreds of residents at a high-rise condominium complex in Hyde Park are sleeping elsewhere after a water main break Monday morning caused a prolonged power outage, according to the property's general manager.

The water main break, which occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, knocked out power, utilities and even the back-up generator at the Regency condominium complex on Madison Road, said General Manager Jim Schafer.

Schafer said it took around 21 hours to get the back-up generator up and running again, adding elevators and emergency lights at the 20-story high-rise are once again operational.

Around two-thirds of the tower's approximately 300 residents have decided to find lodging elsewhere as crews work to restore power and air conditioning, Schafer said, though that may not happen until sometime next week.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the Regency early Monday morning to assist those unable to move around the building, according to an incident report.

Oriental Wok, a Chinese restaurant located inside Regency Tower, was forced to close as a result of the water main break, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Regency Towercondos were originally built as apartments in 1967, the complex's website states . At the time, the complex touted its up to 2,800-square-foot apartments and its "Grecian pool with private cabanas," according to the Enquirer archive.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hundreds of residents relocate from high-rise condos after water main break, power outage

IN THIS ARTICLE
