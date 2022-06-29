John Feyen wins Republican primary race to become Larimer County's next sheriff

John Feyen has won the Republican primary race for Larimer County sheriff and so far has no challengers in the general election.

Feyen had 24,739 votes, and his opponent, Jeff Fisher, deputy chief at the Louisville Police Department, had 18,181.

There was no candidate for sheriff on the Democratic primary ballot. Unless someone becomes certified to run as an unaffiliated, minor party or write-in candidate, Feyen will become Larimer County's next sheriff after the November election.

"It's been a long road, and we couldn't have reached this tremendous milestone without the tireless work by so many people who have honored me with their support," Feyen said in a Facebook post to his campaign page Wednesday night. "I owe my thanks to God, my family, (my) campaign team, and the voters who took time to make their voices heard."

Feyen told the Coloradoan on Thursday he is "relieved, pleased and excited for the future." He said he looks forward to proving to the just over 18,000 people who didn't vote for him that he will be a good sheriff for them as well.

Feyen spent nearly 20 years with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office before he became an assistant chief with Fort Collins Police Services in 2019, so he said his first focus will be reacquainting himself with the sheriff's office.

Current Sheriff Justin Smith is term-limited and running for Larimer County Commissioner for District 1 against incumbent Democrat John Kefalas.

Feyen held the lead in the Republican primary as results rolled out Tuesday, ultimately winning 57.6% of the 42,920 votes cast in the race.

Fisher said Thursday he is "disappointed, of course." He said he called Feyen on Thursday morning to congratulate him and wish him success as sheriff.

"I am inspired by the turnout and honored and humbled by support I had," Fisher said.

Fisher will continue to work as deputy chief for the Louisville Police Department, he said.

"There's lots of good work to be done here (in Louisville)," he said.

Feyen led early and continued to extended his lead as ballots were counted Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Before first-round results were posted Tuesday evening, Feyen and his supporters shared in a champagne toast at his watch party at Colorado Coffee Company in Loveland.

"Regardless of what the results are, I am truly blessed by all of you," Feyen said in his toast. "The work for tomorrow will be done tomorrow."

He told the Coloradoan on Tuesday it was important to him to thank his supporters before knowing the first round of results because, no matter the outcome, he is grateful for their support.

"I'm overwhelmingly grateful for people who put their time and effort into me and for the voters who trusted and put their faith in me," Feyen said.

A total 80,660 ballots were cast in Larimer County during this year's primary election, according to the fourth round of unofficial results released Wednesday evening.

The ballots will now be cured, with final unofficial results expected to be released at the conclusion of the eight-day cure period, on July 7.

This year's turnout was well behind the record turnout for Larimer County primaries. In 2020, more than 111,000 people cast ballots in Larimer County , representing 47% of registered voters at the time.

The sheriff race was the only contested countywide race on either primary ballot in Larimer County this year.

Coloradoan content coach Sarah Kyle contributed to this report.

