City Announces Trash Pickup Schedule for Week of July 4

June 30, 2022 — The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the week of July 4. City offices are closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:

– Tuesday, July 5: Areas normally serviced on Monday

– Wednesday, July 6: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

– Thursday, July 7: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

– Friday, July 8: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

###