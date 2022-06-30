What could the PGA Tour have done differently? LIV Golf competitors dish on what could have been

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — What’s that old adage about communication being the hallmark of a good relationship? Apparently the same goes for professional golfers and their tours as it does for significant others.

Among the many talking points at press conferences this week ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – where there were enough scripted answers to fill a bingo sheet – was the lack of communication and transparency between the PGA Tour, its players and LIV Golf.

From Patrick Reed saying the Tour should’ve “listened to the players for once” to Pat Perez saying the Tour could’ve at the very least spoken with LIV, here’s a rundown of how players reacted to questions about what could have been.

Patrick Reed

“Listen to the players for once.”

When asked to elaborate, Reed said: “Basically everything that this tour has done so far. We have a smaller schedule. We actually have an off season where not only can we get healthy, work on our bodies, but we’re basically allowing ourselves throughout the year to, you know, try to peak at the right times is when you’re playing rather than feeling like you have to play every single week. And on top of it, just the quality of life for us as players now, you know, having less events, being able to spend more time at home with the family, if you have kids, being able to spend time with your children, and not sitting there and having to play three, four weeks in a row, then have a week off, and during that week off you’re preparing trying to get ready for the next week.

“You’re able to actually now set out a schedule, go out and put all you have in every single event. You’re not having to conserve energy ever. You’re out there that one week, you’re putting everything into it. And on top of it we’re going out and the reason why we’re able to do that is because our purses are higher. We’re able to play and sustain not only financially for your family, but also you’re out there playing and being able to play harder, and I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I’m able to play harder every single week rather than sit there going, ‘I got five weeks coming up in a row or I got four in a row and then you’re leading into a major or World Golf Championship.’ Now you can treat every single event like a major and World Golf championship and you’ll be physically fine throughout the year.”

Patrick Reed reacts to his shot on the sixth hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club. (Photo: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Bryson DeChambeau

“I think, again, a lot of the conversations that players have been having and have had with (PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan) are private conversations, but we have talked to him a lot and other players a lot, and the PGA Tour members at numerous times, numerous scenarios about multiple opportunities. I don’t know. I really don’t know. It’s not my place to make the decision. I’ve tried to be on the PAC for a long time and was never put in place on that board, and it is what it is, and I respect that. I have no issues with it.

“Yeah, obviously it was a difficult decision. Like (Abraham Ancer) said, weighing the pros and the cons of both scenarios, if it was only a business decision, then, yeah, it would have been really easily made, but as time went on, trying to decide how it works with everyone else and how this all comes together was a big decision and influence on my part as it comes to me saying what I said about playing with the best players in the world. I think that over the course of time that will continue to change, but there are some of the best players in the world here right now, and I’m still looking forward to playing against them this week.”

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Pat Perez

“Could have at least taken the call, I think, from the LIV Group. I think at least take a meeting, see what it’s all about. Monahan just shut it out from the start. Didn’t want to listen, didn’t wanna take a meeting, didn’t wanna listen to anybody that maybe would have been interested, maybe would have been a little different, I think. I think that’s in the end. But — and he doesn’t listen to the players. Somehow the Tour they keep talking about, oh, yeah, we work for you, we work for the players, we work for the players. It’s the opposite. Seems like we work for them. We don’t have a say in anything.”

Pat Perez plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. (Photo: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Lee Westwood

“Well, I think both tours could have communicated with the players better. I personally am disappointed with the European Tour’s approach to it. I’ve been a European Tour member for 29 years, and a lot of those years I’ve also been a member of the PGA Tour, as well, and the European Tour, as long as I’ve played before, have never had any problems with me playing anywhere else, and now it seems to be a problem.

Yeah, communication, and as far as fines and sanctions and things like that, I’m disappointed, yeah.”

Lee Westwood reacts to his tee shot on the 18th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia

“Well, I mean, similar for me. I think yes, we could have – they could have communicated better with us and come to – I think we could have all come to an agreement if they really wanted.

“I’ve played both the PGA Tour and the European Tour for 24 years, so obviously I’ve been very faithful to both of them, and it is a little bit disappointing the way they’ve kind of turned around.

“But at the same time we’re doing what we think is best for the game, for ourselves, for our families, and that’s our decision.”

Sergio Garcia on the 4th hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Martin Kaymer

“Well, obviously it’s not much different, but I think transparency is a big thing. It would have been great for many years to evaluate all the options that all the tours have and that we can all decide together, that we can sit down at the table as adults, find a solution that is not only good for individuals, for the whole Tour, for all the members. Maybe even go further down. Also think about the Korn Ferry Tour and the Challenge Tour; that would have been a better approach in my eyes.

“We are where we are at the moment, and I think in this day and age where we live, there should always be a door open or at least that is how I grew up, the door should always be open that you listen to people. You can say no, but listening never hurts.”