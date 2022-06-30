ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet J.T. Poston gets loud in Quad Cities, grabs John Deere Classic lead with 62

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You won’t see or hear J.T. Poston coming.

He prefers to reside in the shadows, his walk deliberate, his voice soft, his demeanor definitely in the category of low-key. Flash isn’t his style as his attire would be classified as conservative. He’s a bit vanilla if you will.

But from time to time the 29-year-old gets loud.

Coming off a tie for second behind Xander Schauffele in last week’s Travelers Championship, Poston kept posting resounding numbers on his scorecard in Thursday’s first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Looking for his second PGA Tour title – he won the 2019 Wyndham Championship – Poston road some big moments on a sun-splashed day to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 62 to grab the lead.

John Deere Classic: Leaderboard

The 62 matched his career low, which he set last week in the first round.

In what is an annual birdie festival in the Quad Cities, Poston put plenty of red numbers on his card, the final one from 30 feet for birdie on his final hole of the day. Starting on the 10th, he made four birdies before the turn, then added a birdie on the first and an eagle on the second after he rifled his approach from 260 yards to 20 feet. Two holes later, he holed out from 25 yards from a greenside bunker for another birdie.

“The bunker shot on 4 is just kind of when you, you kind of turn around and I looked at (caddie Aaron) Flener like, did that really happen?” Poston said. “I think it was the first green that I missed, and to hole it out and make birdie, you’re not really thinking you’re going to make it, but when you do, you just realize it could be one of those days.”

It was one of those days. And Poston needed it to get to the top of the leaderboard. He is two shots clear of Michael Gligic. Vaughn Taylor and Christopher Gotterup each shot 65 to sit three back, Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy and Monday qualifier Chris Naegel each posted 66 to sit four back. Scott Stallings led a group at 67, Emiliano Grillo a group at 68.

The wind picked up shortly after the afternoon wave took to the course and the scores reflected that. Only five players in the afternoon wave wound up within five shots of the lead.

Poston, as is his nature, gave some of the credit to his coach, John McNeeley.

“I worked really hard on the golf swing. (McNeeley) and I have worked on the golf swing a little bit from a technical standpoint in the last year,” Poston said. “I would say for the last few months it’s been in a good spot. Just hadn’t quite seen the results. Then Hilton Head I had a good week, Wells Fargo, good week, last week playing well.

“So I think it’s starting to kind of come together and see the results and see the shots and kind of building that confidence back into my ball striking. Soon as you do it a few times a can have a few good rounds, good tournaments, then your confidence starts building and you can get on a nice run.”

Poston knows he has to keep running in birdie putts to have a chance come Sunday; the highest winning score since 2009 was 18 under.

“I think tomorrow, regardless of where I stand starting the day, I am going to try and go out there and shoot another number like that or shoot another solid 5-, 6-under,” he said. “Just stay aggressive and not just kind of coast.”

