NOTTINGHAM, MD—A rising senior at Perry Hall High School has been sworn in as the 2022-2023 student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County. Roah Hassan received 54.98 percent of the record number of votes that were cast by students back in March. Hassan is president of the Perry Hall Class of 2023 Senate. At her school, she …

