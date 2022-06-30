ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOCKER: USC and UCLA Leaving Pac 12 for Big 10 in 2024

By Kevin Miller
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the end of college football as we know it. According to multiple credible reports, USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac 12 to join the Big 10. The previous sentence was not a misprint; two of the most famous West Coast schools are joining a football conference based in the...

