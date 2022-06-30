SHOCKER: USC and UCLA Leaving Pac 12 for Big 10 in 2024

It’s been well over 24 hours since the news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were going to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean that conversation over the matter has died down at all. In fact, discussions about everything have picked up steam, if anything. Day 2 of this saga — one of the biggest news events in Pac-12 history — was fraught with discussions about which teams will follow suit and jump a sinking ship, and where they might land. There was also a ton of time for fans of some teams to make jokes, and a clearer vision of how things might shake out over the coming months. If you didn’t get a chance to follow things thread by thread, we are trying to keep you covered. Here are the things that you might have missed on Friday: To Start...A Jokehttps://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1542672340533645313Follow The Moneyhttps://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1542861608547786752A Potential Look at the New Big Tenhttps://twitter.com/cfb_professor/status/1542862952365162497Puddles Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/TheOregonDuck/status/1542901732753248256Waiting on Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1542836425082675200 https://twitter.com/dennisdoddcbs/status/1542930693205934082Pac-12 "Expansion"....https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542937078765215744Matt Prehm Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1542937267097833473Pac-12 Makes a Statementhttps://twitter.com/pac12/status/1542936699583442945Sometimes Silence is Deafeninghttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542960839656816640The Next Domino?https://twitter.com/Jeff_Ermann/status/1542959252314144771Recruiting Impacthttps://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1542942581360758784Waiting on Notre Dame Pt. 2https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543042647148879875 https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543043950923202561Some Jokes to Close it Outhttps://twitter.com/MitchellCAbena/status/1542780763019567104 https://twitter.com/SCfootball4lyfe/status/1542717056616845312 11

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO