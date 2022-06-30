ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

This $34 Organizer Has Freed Up So Much Sink Space — And Looks Good Doing It

By Blair Donovan
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Since my apartment opens up directly into the kitchen, I’ve gone to great lengths to make sure it always looks presentable — whether that means...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Organizer#Design#Hand Soap#Dish Soap#Pov
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy