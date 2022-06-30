ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Headey’s Cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role Revealed In New Lawsuit

By Ned Booth
 3 days ago

What’s worse than being cut from a movie? Maybe it’s being sued by your former agency over unpaid commission fees for that cut part? That’s what “Game Of Thrones” star Lena Headey is dealing with now with the agency YMU, formerly known as Troika, for her cut role in the upcoming...

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Christian Bale Says Scenes With Peter Dinklage & Jeff Goldblum Were Cut

Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters next Friday, the latest Marvel film on the big screen since “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” a couple of months ago. And both as a sequel to Waititi’s 2017 breakout “Thor: Ragnarok” and the latest Phase 4 saga, it’s the biggest MCU release yet in 2022. But does big also mean bloated? The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast beyond Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and his latest adversary, Christian Bale‘s Gorr The God Butcher, and some people, like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, saw their parts cut out of the movie’s final edit.
Taron Egerton Says He’s Met With Marvel’s Kevin Feige & Hopes To Play Wolverine

As San Diego Comic-Con looms on the horizon, the prospect of Marvel announcing plans for their ambitious Phase 5 approaches. While many are expecting announcements on “Fantastic Four,” or “Deadpool,” many fans are still asking when we’ll hear some movement on the next iteration of “The X-Men,” and who might succeed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. There has already been a lot of vocal fan support for British actor Taron Egerton to play the MCU’s version of Logan in the upcoming franchise reboot. And apparently, that’s not fantasy-land wishful thinking.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
‘Superstar’: Todd Haynes Says His Banned Carpenters Movie May Finally Get An Official Release

What’s Todd Haynes up to since his first documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” about the iconic band, won over critics at Cannes last year and audiences on AppleTV+? He has “May December” on deck, announced at the virtual Cannes market last June, which reunites the director with Julianne Moore and will be his first time working with Natalie Portman. But Haynes may also have another film coming out soon too, and it’s one that fans of the director have wanted for a long time.
‘Prey’: Director Dan Trachtenberg Says There Could Be More ‘Predator’ Movies On The Way

The fifth and latest film in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” hits Hulu this August. And don’t let the direct-to-streaming release fool you into thinking this new film will be as shoddy as something like “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s part of 20th Century Studio’s new streaming mandate that emphasizes streaming as a legitimate release platform for upcoming movies.
‘The Terminal List’: Antoine Fuqua & Showrunner David DiGilio Talk About Working With Chris Pratt & ‘Emancipation’ With Will Smith [Bingeworthy Podcast]

In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo sets his sights on Prime Video’s “The Terminal List,” which stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jai Courtney, and more. The series follows a Navy Seal officer who is sucked into investigating why his entire platoon was ambushed during a covert mission overseas. The entire eight-episode series drops on Prime Video on July 1st.
‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
