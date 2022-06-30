ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taika Waititi Has No Idea If His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Even Get Made

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

With “Thor: Love And Thunder” hitting theaters next Friday, Taika Waititi‘s Hollywood star continues to ascend. And with another project in the books, the director looks ahead to his upcoming projects: “Next Goal Wins,” another season of “Our Flag Means Death,” and his “Star Wars” film that was announced back in...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Christian Bale Says Scenes With Peter Dinklage & Jeff Goldblum Were Cut

Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters next Friday, the latest Marvel film on the big screen since “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” a couple of months ago. And both as a sequel to Waititi’s 2017 breakout “Thor: Ragnarok” and the latest Phase 4 saga, it’s the biggest MCU release yet in 2022. But does big also mean bloated? The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast beyond Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and his latest adversary, Christian Bale‘s Gorr The God Butcher, and some people, like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, saw their parts cut out of the movie’s final edit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
theplaylist.net

Taron Egerton Says He’s Met With Marvel’s Kevin Feige & Hopes To Play Wolverine

As San Diego Comic-Con looms on the horizon, the prospect of Marvel announcing plans for their ambitious Phase 5 approaches. While many are expecting announcements on “Fantastic Four,” or “Deadpool,” many fans are still asking when we’ll hear some movement on the next iteration of “The X-Men,” and who might succeed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. There has already been a lot of vocal fan support for British actor Taron Egerton to play the MCU’s version of Logan in the upcoming franchise reboot. And apparently, that’s not fantasy-land wishful thinking.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

13 Must-Watch July Films: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resurrection’ & More

Aside from films such as the massively popular “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer has seemed relatively quiet on the blockbuster front. While films such as “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion” have failed to successfully stick the landing (be it critically or commercially), there’s been plenty to seek out in smaller, independent scenes. This remains largely true for July, where, despite films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there are still plenty of more character-driven films worthy of seeking out — though “Nope” will likely make the argument for both being true for the same film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Superstar’: Todd Haynes Says His Banned Carpenters Movie May Finally Get An Official Release

What’s Todd Haynes up to since his first documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” about the iconic band, won over critics at Cannes last year and audiences on AppleTV+? He has “May December” on deck, announced at the virtual Cannes market last June, which reunites the director with Julianne Moore and will be his first time working with Natalie Portman. But Haynes may also have another film coming out soon too, and it’s one that fans of the director have wanted for a long time.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Prey’: Director Dan Trachtenberg Says There Could Be More ‘Predator’ Movies On The Way

The fifth and latest film in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” hits Hulu this August. And don’t let the direct-to-streaming release fool you into thinking this new film will be as shoddy as something like “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s part of 20th Century Studio’s new streaming mandate that emphasizes streaming as a legitimate release platform for upcoming movies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Film Star#The New York Times#Skywalker#Marvel#Kathleen Kennedy Co
theplaylist.net

Baz Luhrmann Says Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal Auditioned For ‘Moulin Rouge’

Baz Luhrmann‘s latest movie, the dazzling and operatic rock ‘n roll biopic “Elvis,” is in theaters now. And it’s wow-ing critics and audiences alike. Austin Butler‘s lead performance as Elvis Presley is the highlight, but Luhrmann’s inimitable penchant for spectacle is a close second. The movie knocked the blockbuster juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick” out of the top box office slot its opening weekend, taking in $68.3 million worldwide. So, Luhrmann’s new movie has audiences all shook up, as it were.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fourth of July’ Review: Outrage Aside, Louis C.K.’s Comeback Attempt Is A Dud

Let’s forget for a paragraph that “Fourth of July” is co-written and directed by Louis C.K, whatever that latter fact means to you. Set largely at a family reunion in Maine, this story is about a son breaking the patterns that parents can engrain in us, especially when it comes to withheld emotions. It’s about its hero, a New York City-living jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic, trying to blaze a trail to a healthier relationship with his parents he feels distant from. He gears up to say that he never felt loved by them, an accusation that has been stuck in his throat during past reunions. “Fourth of July” gets its name from the explosion that awaits, and the independence it preaches can come from such an emotional revelation. It’s a noble idea for a story, but it proves to be clearly not enough to fill even 90 minutes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘The Terminal List’: Antoine Fuqua & Showrunner David DiGilio Talk About Working With Chris Pratt & ‘Emancipation’ With Will Smith [Bingeworthy Podcast]

In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo sets his sights on Prime Video’s “The Terminal List,” which stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jai Courtney, and more. The series follows a Navy Seal officer who is sucked into investigating why his entire platoon was ambushed during a covert mission overseas. The entire eight-episode series drops on Prime Video on July 1st.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy