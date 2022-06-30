ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Remains Found in Midland County in 2013 Are Remains of Missing Teen From 2000

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remains found in 2013 in Midland County have finally been positively identified as a teen that was reported missing in 2000. According to CBS 7, the remains have been identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith who was reported missing by her mother 22 years ago. The remains were found almost...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Ready for Construction in Odessa? Andrews Hwy Getting Rebuilt

Andrews Hwy in Odessa is getting rebuilt from 8th street to 42nd street so be on the lookout for lane closures and travel being backed up. According to CBS 7, work will begin soon on the 2-mile stretch of Andrews Hwy from 8th street to Highway 191/42nd street, but work will be going on at night to minimize the traffic problems.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Ask Midland Odessa- Guy I’m Dating FACETIMED Me Twice While On The Toilet And I’m Not Having It!

Buzz Question - Text me on the toilet! Cool. Call me on the toilet! Cool! As long as I don't know about it I'm good! Well, the guy I'm dating has FACETIMED me...Yep, while sitting on the toilet! He's done it twice and I'm not having it. Yes, I've told him PLEASE DON'T! And so he did it again. I'm sorry but about to tell him do it again and we are done! I'm sorry I can't with this. Right?
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Are These 5 Things What Texans Love Most About Summer?

I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. Mosquitoes feast on me. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
KBAT 99.9

Drivers Beware–191 Into Odessa Bottlenecked Past 1788 Right Now…

It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Who Remembers? 3 Great Restaurants We No Longer Have In Midland-Odessa

I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Cbs 7#Parabon Nanolabs#African American
KBAT 99.9

Breakfast In Midland Odessa-The Top 6 Places You Have To Try!

Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Top 10 Signs You Are From Midland/Odessa

If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What’s Going In Between Tommy’s Express and Dollar General In Odessa?

What started out as a catering and food truck business is turning into something more permanent. Currently under construction in between Tommy's Express Car Wash and the Dollar General location on Faudree Road in Odessa, is Brantley Creek Barbeque! West Texans have enjoyed original flavors created by the owners at special events over the past 6 years, the time is coming for their permanent home to open in the booming business district around Faudree rd.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Fun Fourth Events Happening Around The Basin

Since the 4th of July falls on a Monday this year many of this year's events are happening over the weekend, starting Friday. The Midland Rockhounds are kicking off Independence festivities Friday, July 1st, and will continue throughout the weekend. The Rockhounds will have fireworks after each game this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBAT 99.9

5 Firecracker Fandango Fun Facts For This Weekend in Odessa!

Get ready for Firecracker Fandango's big 4thof July celebration in Odessa! After being gone for the past 2 years, the festivities are back!. Here are fun facts you need to know to prepare for this weekend!. •1 HAPPENS SATURDAY JULY 2ND AND ITS FREE!. The event happens Saturday July 2nd...
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy