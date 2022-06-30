Fireworks, 5Ks, live music and so much more planned at Frisco Freedom Fest

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat in Texas is no joke and nobody wants to be outside in the rain and the Fourth of July weekend has the potential for rain and some high heat. What better day to celebrate than National Stay Out of the Sun Day on Sunday, July 3! NationalToday says, “Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period of time can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of Vitamin D, but spending too much time basking in the sun speeds up the aging process. Whether you opt to spend this holiday relishing in the great indoors, or relaxing in a hammock in the shade — we’ve got a couple of ideas to help you celebrate.”

