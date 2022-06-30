Patriotic music at NKC Festival Pavilion Friday

July 8-9 The American Solar Challenge (ASC), for the second time has chosen the Independence Square for their display day and the starting line of the race that will follow the Oregon Trail to the finishing line in Twin Falls, Idaho. ASC is a collegiate-level student design competition to design, build, test, and drive a solar-powered vehicle. The students will start the event in Topeka, KS with four days of scrutineering (inspections and tests) and three days in the Formula Sun Grand Prix (3 8-hour driving days on a 2.5 mile road course track). Qualifiers will display their cars in the Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Liberty Street on Friday, July 8 from noon to 7 pm. Visitors can meet the student engineers and see their vehicles up close. This year we anticipate university entries from across the United States and Canada.

