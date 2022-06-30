ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Patriotic music at NKC Festival Pavilion Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH KANSAS CITY — The Blue and Gray Brass Brigade will bring patriotic...

gladstonedispatch.com

Eagles tribute band performs Friday

GLADSTONE — For those seeking entertainment for the long weekend, the 2022 Linden Square's Sounds on the Square includes a concert Friday, July 1. Lyin' Eyes, an Eagles tribute band, will take the stage, 602 NE 70th St., at 7 p.m. The five musicians are known to create "lush harmonies and layers of guitars that are the cornerstone of the Eagles' sound."
GLADSTONE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Weekend, July 4 activities found around county

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for a busy weekend celebrating the country's independence. To kick off the holiday fun on Saturday, July 2, Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 Northeast Barry Road, opens its gates at 10 a.m. for a 1876 celebration. The entry fee is $5 foe everyone older than 10. Shoal Creek reenactors will bring the village to life with skits and colorful characters roaming the streets. The year will be 1876 and there will be historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century. The event runs until 3 p.m.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Stops near Higginsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re headed to Higginsville, there are some fun detours you can also check out in nearby Lexington. On the outskirts, you’ll find a hidden gem called Fahrmeier Farms. “We’ve tried to create a family atmosphere where people feel like they can come...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
fox4kc.com

Big Bounce America has landed in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — The biggest bounce house in America has landed in the Kansas City area for an explosion of bounce house fun. Great Day KC’s Adriana headed out to Belton to get a sneak peek at the fun. The Big Bounce America runs July 1-3 at Wallace...
BELTON, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Free food awaits July 4th Celebration attendees

Free food, entertainment and a lot of kids/family activities are in store in Platte City when the city hosts its July 4th Celebration. The downtown event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Platte City’s historic Main Street near the Platte County Courthouse on Monday, July 4.
PLATTE CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Adams-Presley, Aletha R. 1929-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Aletha Renée Adams Presley passed away on June 20, 2022, in Savannah. She was born in Cottonwood, Alabama, on July 1, 1929, to John Ellie Adams and Florence Monroe Adams. Renée had a lifelong love of music and was an excellent pianist, playing for Sunday church...
SAVANNAH, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Mexican restaurant opens in Briarcliff Village

Briarcliff Barrio, a Mexican Kitchen & Bar, opened in the Briarcliff Village Shopping Center last week. The restaurant’s menu features options like Mexican “street” tacos, seafood dishes, salads, burgers, barbecue-inspired dishes and more. The original Brookside Barrio opened in February of 2018, followed by Red Bridge Barrio...
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitindependence.com

Cars of the past, present, and future are coming to Independence

July 8-9 The American Solar Challenge (ASC), for the second time has chosen the Independence Square for their display day and the starting line of the race that will follow the Oregon Trail to the finishing line in Twin Falls, Idaho. ASC is a collegiate-level student design competition to design, build, test, and drive a solar-powered vehicle. The students will start the event in Topeka, KS with four days of scrutineering (inspections and tests) and three days in the Formula Sun Grand Prix (3 8-hour driving days on a 2.5 mile road course track). Qualifiers will display their cars in the Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Liberty Street on Friday, July 8 from noon to 7 pm. Visitors can meet the student engineers and see their vehicles up close. This year we anticipate university entries from across the United States and Canada.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Registration for the Missouri Farm Bureau Tractor Cruise is now open

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is holding its ninth-annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise on July 16, 2022. Tractors will travel an out-and-back route that starts and finishes at Maysville High School in DeKalb County with a stop at the Tri-County Alternative Energy Museum for lunch. “This event...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Funding Blue River Road should be a top priority for the city

The three largest umbrella neighborhood organizations in south Kansas City jointly have requested the city to prioritize funding to allow the reopening of closed portions of Blue River Rd. as soon as possible. The Center Planning & Development Council, Southern Communities Coalition and the South Kansas City Alliance made the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Dilla, Patricia I. 1939-2022 Amity, Mo.

AMITY, Mo. - Patricia Irene Dilla, 83, passed away on April 28, 2022. She fought hard to keep her health up the last few years, however her organs (heart, kidneys and lungs) began to fail. She was tired and ready to be with the Lord. Patricia was born on Jan....
AMITY, MO

