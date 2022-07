If you’ve been wondering where to find the most superb deep dish pizza, the answer is Detroit, MI. But thanks to two guys from Detroit who hated long, cold winters and moved to Oklahoma, you can now find this incredible pizza in Edmond. In March, Keith Kochan and Kyle Schultz opened Woodward Pizza at the Ice House in Downtown Edmond. Kochan says, “We chose Edmond because its downtown is on the leading edge of revitalization.” It hasn’t taken long for the co-owners combined pizzeria experience, corporate ingenuity, and drive to create authentic, Detroit-style pizza to catch on, in a big way.

