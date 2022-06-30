15 Best Things to Do in Waterville, ME

Maine will celebrate the Fourth of July with many parades. There will be boat parades, bike parades, dog parades, doll carriage parades, and even ATV parades. Come out and show your patriotism while enjoying one of these parades on the 3rd and 4th. If you do attend any of the parades and take pictures you can email them to me at email the Maine Writer with your name and the parade you attended, and I will showcase your photos in a future article about Maine's 4th of July celebrations. Have a safe and fun 4th of July everyone!

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO