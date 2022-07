Protestors stormed the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix following a red flag caused by a major crash.The race was swiftly halted during the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo flipped up and crashed into the barriers.The crash, which also involved Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon, produced an immediate red flag.But as the chaos unfolded, people attempted to enter the track, with the FIA confirming the situation was rectified quickly and passed on to the local authorities.An FIA statement read: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.Protestors on...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO