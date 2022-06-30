ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A spectacle of an evening: Prom tradition reignited in Port Jeff

By Editorials
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
The Port Jefferson senior prom, a community tradition dating back over half a century, returned on Tuesday, June 28, after two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HuntingtonNow

Celebrating the Fourth Around Huntington

The Eaton’s Neck Fire Department will host its Fourth of July parade Monday at 10 a.m., starting at the fire department and winding its way down to Prices Bend Beach. Be prepared to get soaked: children of all ages spray, and get sprayed by, those in the parade. Pro tip: the firefighters alway win. Expect elected officials, antique cars, ducks and a rollicking good time.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Stereo Garden Event Venue in Patchogue

Stereo Garden, the renovated and updated event space, reopened its doors in Patchogue a couple of years ago. According to a story in GreaterPatchogue.com, the venue was taken over by new owners who are ready to promote the place as a destination for Sweet 16s, corporate events, weddings, and bar mitzvahs. They’re even bringing back the music hosting a regular concert schedule.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Right Coast Taqueria Plans New Location in Mineola

On Facebook, Right Coast Taqueria announced that it plans to open a new location in Mineola soon. “‼️BIG NEWS We are so excited to bring RCT to Nassau County & Mineola! We will be opening our NEWEST location very soon,” the post announced. The new site will...
MINEOLA, NY
One-on-one with Sarah Anker

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) is at the forefront of several initiatives at the county level. In an exclusive interview with Anker, she opened up about her positions on public campaign finance, the North Shore Rail Trail, coastal erosion and more. For those who do not know you,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Port Jefferson Station, NY
danspapers.com

July 4 Weekend 2022 Events & Activities in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Celebrate Independence Day and make the most out of this July 4 weekend in the Hamptons, with fun and enriching events and activities, July 1–7, 2022. And don’t miss all the 2022 July Fourth fireworks shows this weekend in the...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Shelter Pet of the Week: Apple Fritter

This week’s featured shelter pet is Apple Fritter, a 2-year-old Puggle Mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Sweet Apple Fritter was found as a stray and was never claimed. This little lady loves people and is gentle natured. She will likely do well with another dog her size that can help show her the ropes. Apple was clearly not walked or exposed to the world because she shows a lot of fear. Her ideal home would be an active one with the ability to show her how to be confident and how to enjoy the world around her. She would be a wonderful addition to any home.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Times … and dates: June 30 to July 7, 2022

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with the Huntington Men’s Chorus on June 30, the L.I. Dance Consortium “A Celebration of Dance I” on July 1, Cabaret Night with Anthony Nunziata on July 2, The Mikado; A Long Island Fantasy on July 3, and Huntington Community Band on July 6 and Alsarah & The Nubatones on July 7. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Artists use vacant Oceanside storefront as their canvas

Several storefronts along Long Beach Road sit empty, but on June 25, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and the West End Arts Guild kicked off an initiative called the Window Works Art Project, hoping to fill these once-vibrant businesses with life once again through art. The groups gathered in front...
OCEANSIDE, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of July 2 2022 - July 9, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 2, 2022 - Saturday, July 9, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Bloom at Lavender by the Bay

The French lavender is just starting to bloom in Calverton. (Credit: Tara Smith) A sea of lavender is about to burst into bloom at Lavender by the Bay in Calverton. Visitors can wander through rows of thousands of plants across the sprawling farm, stop and visit chickens, relax in an Adirondack chair and observe honeybees at work.
CALVERTON, NY
10 safety tips for the Fourth of July

The Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center at Stony Brook University Hospital — the only designated burn care facility in Suffolk County, has 10 safety tips this July 4th. Many will spend the holiday in their backyards for barbecues, cookouts or build fire pits where there’s a greater risk...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Stew Leonard’s begins renovation work

NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
NORWALK, CT
TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

