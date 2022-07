A parking ban will be in effect as of 7 a.m. Saturday along the route for the annual Cape Verdean Recognition Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. from Buttonwood Park and will proceed down Union Street to Acushnet Avenue, then turn right onto Acushnet and end at the Cape Verdean Veteran’s Memorial Hall on Purchase Street, via Grinnell Street.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO