Shelby County, TN

Looking to raise awareness on firearms? Apply to Shelby County's new Council on Gun Safety

The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Shelby County Government is launching a new Council on Gun Safety that aims to raise awareness about the safe storage of firearms, hoping to cut down on suicides, accidental shootings and firearms getting into the hands of criminals.

In his announcement of the new council, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris criticized state legislation such as Tennessee's permitless carry law.

“While we can't do anything about the legislation … we can do something to encourage our community members that carry weapons to ensure that those weapons are more safely stored," Harris said.

More than 40% of the guns used in crimes in Memphis are stolen from the vehicles of law-abiding citizens, according to Memphis Police Department Chief C.J. Davis, data shared Thursday.

And, Memphis leads the nation in the number of guns stolen from cars, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Memphis also topped the list of large cities for accidental shootings of minors, according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network in 2016.

Jerri Green, policy adviser for Harris, cited the results of a Johns Hopkins study on gun ownership. According to the study, 54% of gun owners reported not storing all guns safely in their homes. And, 34% of those who did not safely store all of their guns had children under the age of 18 in their homes.

The county hopes to include a variety of people on the council, including youth 16 or older, educators, healthcare workers, members of law enforcement, gun owners and people from different zip codes, Green said.

There's no set number of people to be included on the council, which is expected to meet monthly.

Shelby County residents can apply online before July 15 at www.shelbycountytn.gov/CouncilOnGunSafety.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
