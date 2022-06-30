ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling to watch Ohio State football play USC or UCLA teams? It'll be a long one

By Chris Pugh
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Big Ten as it stands has some long road trips.

Just think about the road trip from Nebraska to Rutgers.

Right now, it takes nearly 19 hours and 1,310 miles by car to get from the two schools.

Now that USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten , the road trip will get a lot longer.

Google Maps searches below show a nearly five-hour flight from Columbus to Los Angeles .

If you drive, it's nearly 2,300 miles by car and the trip is slated to last 30 hours.

One way.

The longest drive would be a nearly 2,800-mile, 41-hour drive between Rutgers and Los Angeles.

Hopefully, gas prices go down before then.

How far is the Rose Bowl from Columbus?

How far is the Los Angeles coliseum from Columbus?

What the trip from Rutgers to Los Angeles would look like

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Traveling to watch Ohio State football play USC or UCLA teams? It'll be a long one

