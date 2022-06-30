Man dead after reported suicide at Three Creeks Metro Park pond

A man was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after being found dead in a pond at Three Creeks Metro Park.

Columbus police and fire were called around 1:50 p.m. to the Heron Pond area at the park, located on the north side of Williams Road just west of Interstate 270 on the city's Southeast Side.

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by city fire medics.

Initial reports from responding officers and medics indicated the man apparently walked a short distance out into the pond, shot himself, and fell into the water. Columbus police are investigating the death and remained on the scene as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, you can reach Ohio’s 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741, or call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445; the Teen Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-294-3300; or the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255/TALK (1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).

