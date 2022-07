MEREDITH — Join jeweler, Joy Raskin, at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn the art of soldering. Have you ever wanted to learn soldering or improve your soldering skills? Not sure how to set up your own soldering torch and tank? This class will cover the basics of how to set up your work area including torch, tank, a place to solder, and a review of the safety issues. The class will cover all the soldering basics from butt joints to stick soldering. Participants will also do hands on soldering to help you gain confidence in your skills. This class is great for those who have been taking jewelry classes but want to improve.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO