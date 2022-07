Novak Djokovic is through to the quarterfinals in Wimbledon following a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Tim van Rijthoven at the All England Club on Sunday. Van Rijthoven upset No. 15 Reilly Opelka in the second round and took down No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets in the third round. The 104th-ranked player in the world, the Dutchman was perhaps the biggest surprise participant in the round of 16.

TENNIS 惻 6 HOURS AGO