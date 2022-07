Amy Poehler‘s animated comedy Duncanville is coming to a close after three seasons as Fox has decided to cancel the series. As reported by TVLine, the remaining six episodes of the third season will stream exclusively on Hulu later this year. The series, which launched in February 2020, was quickly renewed for a second season just two months after its premiere. A third season was picked up last year and premiered this May. However, the ratings are down 25 percent from Season 2, and it has become the least viewed show on Fox this past TV season.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO