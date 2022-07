WWE revealed that they had signed YouTube star Logan Paul to a multi-year deal earlier in the week, and now the question becomes when will he show up on WWE television. It would make sense for him to have a match at SummerSlam, and now it seems he'll be back on WWE TV sooner than that, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Amalie Arena in Tampa is advertising Paul for the Monday Night Raw that will take place on July 18th. SummerSlam is on the 30th of July, so that is right in line, though that doesn't mean he couldn't pop up on a Raw before that date.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO