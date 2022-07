Baymax!, the original Disney+ series based on Big Hero 6, was released on Disney+ earlier this week. While the series is still set in the world of San Fransokyo and sees the return of characters from the 2014 film, the emphasis on the show is not with the hero group of the same name. Creator and Big Hero 6 director Don Hall spoke about the initial idea for the show, which set its roots in returning Baymax to his original purpose. He also highlighted how this show is different from Big Hero 6: The Series, which focused more on the superhero team.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO