MAGNOLIA, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash south of Evansville. Crews were called to the intersection of North State Highway 213 and North County Highway M just before 11:15 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a 70-year-old Evansville man failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Janesville.

EVANSVILLE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO