Madison, WI

Former News 3 Now anchor Michelle Li organizing Very Asian Week in Madison

By Site staff
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 3 Now is proud to spotlight one of our own alumni as she launches an initiative to support Madison’s Asian community. Michelle Li is a former News 3 Now anchor now working in St. Louis. Her latest project...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

WISN

Artist's display damaged at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist says her work was ruined after a family painted over it. Lilada Gee had her work on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art last month. Museum officials said a woman and two kids thought the exhibit was interactive, so they covered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet to retire in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four decades in broadcasting, Evening Anchor John Stofflet will step down from his role and sign-off for the final time one year from now—in June 2023. Stofflet shared his plans with viewers this evening, on NBC15 News at 6 p.m., and with station management...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
BARABOO, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Platteville Dairy Days preps for 75th anniversary

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.— This year marks the 75th anniversary of Dairy Days in the community of Platteville. The festival runs September 9 to 11 this year. Organizer Roberta Buss said Dairy Days is about celebrating Platteville's agricultural roots, and acknowledging the hard work of dairy farmers and the contributions they make to Wisconsin's economy.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Coffee shop comforts vets coping with firecracker concerns

MADISON, Wis.— Independence Day means big bangs, fancy light shows and patriotic displays, but all that explosive fun can be difficult for former military members. "Talking to a fellow veteran definitely feels more helpful," Dryhootch's David Walgenbach said. Walgenbach is a veteran himself. He served in the military more...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of July weekend. Multiple artists are taking the stage at Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Opera House Friends Association’s annual fundraising event. The long-running, free admission music fest is described by Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, WI
tonemadison.com

Amid heat waves, a Madison landlord has banned window air conditioners

Tenants at Norris Court and other JSW Companies properties were told to buy new, more expensive floor AC units instead. As Madison sweated through a May heat wave, tenants in one of the city’s oldest apartment complexes were organizing for the ability to keep using window air conditioning units.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police in Madison are investigating after someone spray-painted a Madison church with anti-pro-life graffiti. WMTV reports that police believe someone spray-painted the graffiti on St. Bernard Catholic Church's front door and signs overnight Friday into Saturday. The church's pastor, the Rev. Michael Radowicz, said the parish is saddened by the graffiti but the vandalism does nothing to solve any issues.
MADISON, WI
Maryland Daily Record

Paul Ryan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Joseph A. Craig High School. Wife/Spouse Name: Janna Ryan (m. 2000) Kids/Children Name: Charles Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan. Paul Davis Ryan is an eminent politician in America who was in service of the ‘United States House of Representatives. Notably, he is the ‘54th Speaker in the US House of Representatives. During his active career days, he got nominated to be the Vice President of the ‘Republican Party. He eventually decided to retire when he was 48 years old. He sincerely believes that he “achieved a heck of a lot” as a speaker of the house.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Second Harvest receives $50K donation for diversifying food options

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received $50,000 from Morgan Stanley on Friday as staff members from a local branch returned to the non-profit to volunteer for the first time since the pandemic started. The money will provide a unique opportunity for Second Harvest to increase the variety of...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

