Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott is again adding truck inspections along the border. Critics say he’s playing politics.

By KUT 90.5
hppr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday additional inspections of commercial vehicles along the border. The governor's proposal came after dozens of people were found dead in a tractor trailer in San Antonio earlier this week. He said inspecting commercial vehicles could help deter drug smuggling and human trafficking. Abbott said...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 68

George Jetson
3d ago

100+ people have died recently in large scale trafficking incidents in Texas because of the lack of borders control by the Fed. Abbott isn't playing politics he has donned his cape and is playing HERO

Reply(2)
15
Belinda Turner
3d ago

Abbott is doing more then the president the president doesn't care.no one says anything about Betorunning his mouth.so good job Abbott.

Reply(10)
17
Andy Avila
3d ago

not to worry, Abbott will embezzle another 200 million from the Texas mental health care budget. you know like he did the last time.

Reply(7)
12
