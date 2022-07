ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has removed a statue of President Abraham Lincoln and plaque of the Gettysburg Address. Fox News reports both were removed from the university’s Kroch Library after someone complained. The bust of Lincoln and plaque of his 1863 speech in Gettysburg had been in the library since 2013. It’s unclear what the complaint was.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO