Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley visits Northwest Iowa for Rep. Feenstra's Family Picnic, says of potential 2024 presidential run: "If it looks like there's a place for me...I'll put 100% in"

By JARED MCNETT jmcnett@siouxcityjournal.com
Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CENTER, IOWA -- No matter the speaker at Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra's second-annual family picnic fundraiser at the Dean Classic Car Museum on Thursday, a common refrain could be heard and a common opponent was repeatedly named. Whether it was from the keynote speaker, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki...

