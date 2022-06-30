ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Tesla's massive Semi truck spotted moving pre-assembled superchargers to Laguna Seca raceway in California

By Christopher Carbone For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A rare sighting of the Tesla Semi happened this week when the massive electric truck assisted in the installation of pre-assembled Superchargers at Laguna Seca raceway.

Tesla Charging released a video on its Twitter account showing off the sleek truck's prowess at the raceway in Salinas, California.

The base version of the Semi will cost about $150,000 and be able to travel up to 300 miles in a charge; the 500-mile range model will go for $180,000; it costs $20,000 to reserve one.

The Semi will have an impressive acceleration—going from 0-60 mph in 20 seconds—according to Tesla.

It will feature a centered driver's seat, four independent motors and its energy consumption will be less than two kilowatt-hours per mile.

Since it is Tesla, the truck comes with bells and whistles not typically seen.

Those include an 'explosion proof' windshield, a removable jump seat for passengers, updated technology found in touchscreen displays on both sides of the steering wheel that replace standard instrument panels, and standard Enhanced Autopilot with semi-autonomous capability, reports Hotcars.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9cbD_0gRF4zHR00
A Tesla Semi was shown off as it transported pre-assembled Superchargers  in California

Elon Musk's company recently brought the entire line of its vehicles to Michigan Formula SAE. Semi and Cybertruck joined the Model S, 3, X, and Y.

The Semi - a concept of which was revealed in November 2017 - is slated to begin production in 2023, although that could certainly change pending the supply chain woes plaguing many manufacturers.

It was initially said that the truck would have a 500-mile range and come standard with Tesla Autopilot that allows semi-autonomous driving on highways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNNxH_0gRF4zHR00
The Superchargers, seen above, have become a mainstay of Tesla's efforts to make it easier for customers to charge their electric vehicles 

In August 2018, a Tesla Semi prototype traveled from California alone for a full week to arrive at the J. B. Hunt headquarters in Arkansas.

Tesla has received several thousand preorders from many different companies, including FedEx, UPS, Walmart, PepsiCo and Anheuser-Busch.

Thus far, Tesla has only produced a small number of the Semis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkZ4f_0gRF4zHR00
Workers are helping to make sure the Superchargers can be lifted onto the Tesla Semi 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTeC0_0gRF4zHR00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seen at the opening of the gigafactory in Berlin, has had to move the production schedule for the Semi multiple times due to battery production issues. 

A 2021 shareholder meeting revealed the news that production of the Semi would probably not start until 2023 due in part to the company needing to ramp up production of its 4680 battery cells.

They're likely to be produced by Tesla's gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

In the past, Tesla has also shared pictures of the Semi delivering Model X vehicles to customers.

WHAT ARE TESLA SUPERCHARGERS AND HOW DO THEY WORK?

Tesla has created a Supercharger network around the world that allows its electric vehicles to power up for long distance travel.

Prices of using the service vary across the world, and they can be found here.

To charge a Tesla, drivers park and plug in their vehicle using the connector at the Supercharger post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdCxV_0gRF4zHR00
Tesla has created a Supercharger network around the world that allows its electric vehicles to power up for long distance travel

Once plugged in, the vehicle's charge port will flash green to indicate that charging has started.

Drivers can monitor charging progress on your instrument panel or Tesla App.

The chargers allow Tesla owners to recharge their cars to 80 per cent within half an hour.

The firm currently has more than 2,500 Supercharger Stations with 25,000 Superchargers across the globe.

Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
