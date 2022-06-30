ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

“BABY GIRL” is a Senior Beagle Needing a Foster Home in Southern Indiana

By Bobby G.
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This sweet ol' gal is BABY GIRL, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. She is a senior Beagle/Hound mix who just very recently came to It Takes a Village. She was surrendered to ITV and now she really needs a foster home. BABY GIRL is...

womiowensboro.com

