“BABY GIRL” is a Senior Beagle Needing a Foster Home in Southern Indiana

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO