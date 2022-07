An artist famous for her “big eyes” paintings has died. The work of Margaret Keane appeared in millions of homes and galleries throughout the 1960’s, and often featured sad children with big doleful eyes. For years, her husband Walter Keane had taken credit for the paintings. In 1986, Margaret Keane won a defamation suit against her former husband, and proved in court that she was the actual artist behind the paintings. A movie about her story came out in 2014, called “Big Eyes.” Margaret Keane died Sunday in Napa, California at the age of 94.

NAPA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO