Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch, with guest Patrick Coughlin of Coughlin Jewelers

Helen Brennan Butler was my dad’s sister. She was born at home in Kenockee Township, on November 17, 1913. Aunt Helen and dad had one sister, Catherine, who was 5 and 6 years older than the two “babies”. They called her “The Queen”. Helen said: “The only time Tom and I got to go anywhere was if she didn’t want to go; then they took one of us.” There seemed to be a little animosity there. Her dad was a nice looking Irish guy who usually wore a suit and his hat tipped just a little to one side. The word dapper comes to mind. Her mom had a sense of humor that was infectious. Kind of like getting the “giggles” on church. Something would strike her funny and before long innocent bystanders would all be laughing – not that they knew why, they were more or less just laughing because SHE was so into it.

KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO