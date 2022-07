The turnout was great for the return of an air show at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport dubbed Wings and Wheels on Saturday. The Kiwanis Club of Lander served a breakfast of ham and pancakes with hot coffee and juice for the big crowd while folks walked around the tarmac viewing a variety of aircraft, including two medical helicopters and two WWII Warbird S2 and many private planes and T6 Trackers from North American Aircraft Manufacture. The two Warbirds flew to Lander from the Teton Aviation Center Museum at Driggs, Idaho.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO