EAST CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities in the East Bay said illegal fireworks sparked an overnight grass fire in Antioch.The fire ripped through dry grass in East Contra Costa County shortly before midnight. Fire crews from the recently consolidated Contra Costa County and East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the brush fire along James Dolan Road in Antioch.Firefighters said the fire sparked by illegal fireworks burned about two-and-a-half acres in windy conditions before crews were able to contain it.Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours Sunday to ensure there were no hot spots.This past...

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO