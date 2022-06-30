ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Check Out the Newest Sweet Shack in Downtown Otsego!

By Lauren Gordon
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As I was making my daily commute from Kalamazoo back to my hometown of Allegan, I noticed an unfamiliar structure sitting in downtown Otsego. Nestled in the alley between Nanna Roo's Wild Boutique & Open Market and the Otsego Barbershop, the structure is so small that if you blinked you might...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
swmichigandining.com

Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor

If we’re gonna take a road trip for lunch we have to include an ice cream stop on the way. We were bored last weekend and really wanted to get out of the house. I suggested we take a road trip to Niles for lunch. We had a great meal at Iron Shoe Distillery then headed back towards Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
MLive

New splash pad is now open in Kalamazoo neighborhood park

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The new splash pad at LaCrone Park is ready for summer fun. Kalamazoo’s newest water feature opens to visitors for the first time at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McVerry said. The splash pad at the city’s LaCrone Park, 535 W...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Otsego, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Food & Drinks
Allegan, MI
Lifestyle
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Haven, MI
Lifestyle
City
Allegan, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
Grand Haven, MI
Restaurants
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Ice Cream Cone#Shave Ice#Shack#Summer Snow#Shaved Ice#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Hau Oli#Hawaiianshavedice Com
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
southcountynews.org

Schoolcraft 4th of July schedule

The Schoolcraft community is looking forward to this year’s 4th of July celebration! Organizers have thanked those who supported event by purchasing special edition T-shirts. The day kicks off with the Firecracker 5-Miler Run (Schoolcraft High School) and then the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the elementary school. A...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The History of Rosie’s Diner in Rockford, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Many television shows and movies that take place in the past often have characters visiting a Diner, sometimes frequently, so much so that you almost can feel the ambiance. The Diner would most likely serve some sort of sandwiches or the classic burger, fries, and a milkshake. I'm not quite old enough to be a part of the era that could visit these kinds of diners and have that experience for themselves, but I've always wondered what it was like. Although these diners may be abandoned and of no use now, doesn't mean there isn't a boatload of history attached.
ROCKFORD, MI
1077 WRKR

Open Letter To Tenacious D: Please Come Back To Kalamazoo

Ever since Dec 06, 2001, when Tenacious D played the Wings Event Center along with Weezer & Jimmy Eat World, Kalamazoo has had a warm spot for The D. In fact, it's that concert that kind of set off this weird connection between Michigan and Jack Black & Kyle Gass. In their song "The Road" they mention us in the line, "I met a tasty baby in Michigan." I'm going to assume that was inspired by Kalamazoo, as their first album was released in September later that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Be patient, the 2022 spongy moth outbreak is almost over

A spongy moth caterpillar is recognized by the red and blue spots on the back and long dark hairs. Spongy moth caterpillars have left some trees in Kalamazoo County bare. What can you do to protect trees?. First the sidewalk on Oakland Drive near Western Michigan University was covered with...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy